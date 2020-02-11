(Des Moines) -- The Iowa Senate has approved legislation that would allow the state's veterinarians to access the prescription history of patients.
By unanimous vote, the Senate approved Senate File 2120, which adds veterinarians to the list of prescribers who are allowed to access the state's Prescription Monitoring Program. Created in 2009, the PMP creates a way for prescribers and pharmacists to access information about a patient's use or abuse of prescription drugs. Senator Thomas Greene -- a Republican from Burlington -- says the Iowa Board of Pharmacy recommended veterinarians be added to the PMP, as pet owners could potentially abuse drugs prescribed to their pets.
"It's sad to say, there are people and citizens who abuse their animals in an attempt to get controlled substances," said Greene. "This happens."
Additionally, the bill clarifies which types of prescription are required to be reported to the PMP.
"This also expands the PMP reporting requirement to include all schedule III and schedule IV controlled substances, and to include schedule V, except for pseudoephedrine," said Greene. "It requires the reporting of other prescription substances to the PMP Advisory Council that the Board of Pharmacy may determine to be addictive or fatal. It just gives the Board of Pharmacy a little bit of leeway."
The bill also changes the annual report date to the governor and legislature from January 1st to February 1st.