(KMAland) -- A bill that would allow county attorneys and assistant county attorneys to obtain a professional weapons permit has passed the Iowa Senate.
By a 47-to-1 vote, the Senate approved Senate File 2095, which would expand the opportunity for a professional permit to carry to the state's county attorneys and assistant county attorneys. State Senator Zach Nunn -- a Republican from Altoona -- says county attorneys are often placed in the same dangerous situations as law enforcement personnel.
"Those county attorneys go out in the streets with law enforcement to crime scenes to investigate some of the most heinous acts that have been committed in our state," said Nunn. "Once they've locked up our most violent offenders, they oftentimes are faced with that individual's family, accomplices or other violent offenders who have a personal beef with that individual for putting that evil-doer in prison."
The bill would allow count attorneys to carry a weapon with them anywhere in the state, except on school grounds or in courthouses where it is prohibited.
"Our county attorneys do heroic work right in tandem with our law enforcement and first responders," said Nunn. "Once they leave the courthouse or they are on a crime scene, they are afforded none of the same protections that even a bank carrier are afforded: that professional permit to carry a weapon for their own safety, protection and those with them."
Nunn says to obtain a permit, they would have to pass a required training program.
"It allows the county attorney to have the same level of training as a law enforcement officer and carry a professional permit and weapon with them when they are out on a homicide investigation, going to and from the courthouse, interviewing a witness or being in an environment where they have just put away one of Iowa's most violent offenders and are now faced with accomplices on the walk to their car or their home after hours with no one but themselves to be able to defend."
The bill was proposed by Polk County Assistant County Attorney Bret Lucas in response to numerous death threats he's received on the job. Lucas told lawmakers at a subcommittee hearing that he has a regular concealed carry permit, but that requires him to not carry his gun going to and from buildings that ban firearms. The legislation now heads to the House for consideration.