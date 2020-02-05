(Des Moines) -- Efforts continue at the Statehouse to allocate more money to address flood-related issues.
On Tuesday, the Iowa Senate's appropriations committee approved a bill securing an additional $20 million to assist in the recovery from the Missouri River flooding of 2019. State Senator Tom Shipley tells KMA News it's believed a good portion of the money will go to address levee repairs in a portion of southwest Iowa.
"Primarily, a lot of it is going to work that's going on right now," said Shipley. "While we don't know that, that's kind of the direction that it's headed. We're thinking that's going to do a lot of really great work, especially up in Pottawattamie County now, where the corps doesn't have any involvement with."
The $20 million appropriation is in addition to the original $15 million allocated by Governor Kim Reynolds and lawmakers last year. With millions of dollars more in applications pending, Shipley says it remains to be seen whether lawmakers will grant addition dollars beyond that.
"We're not going to speculate on anything," he said. "We just want to get some money headed that way now to address some of these issues. I know they're doing work up there now in the levees along Honey Creek, Crescent, Loveland and DeSoto Bend. So, we want to get some money to help some people to get that work paid for."
Shipley adds the appropriations committee also earmarked funding for staff training and other initiatives to address issues at the Glenwood Resource Center.