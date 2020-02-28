(Des Moines) -- Hunters using tree stands on public lands could be required to attach an identification plate next hunting season.
The Iowa Senate passed a bill this week on a 34-15 vote that would require any tree stand placed on public land to include a metal plate with the hunting license number of the owner. Senator Mark Segebart -- a Republican from Vail -- sponsored the bill after receiving a call from a constituent who had a tree stand on public land.
"When he got there the first morning of deer season, there was already somebody sitting in his deer stand," said Segebart. "He only had one deer stand, and so he said it led to quite a discussion before the gentleman came off his deer stand and allowed him to be in his own deer stand."
The bill requires the metal identification plate to be affixed to the front of the foot platform of the stand on the third step up from the ground.
"Under current law, it allows individual hunters to place a tree stand on public hunting property," said Segebart. "This bill requires that hunters label their tree with their hunting license number. The penalty for not attaching a metal identification plate with their hunting license number to the tree stand is a schedule fine of $20."
Any tree stand placed on public land can be used by any hunter, which would not change under the bill. Senator Nate Boulton -- a Democrat from Des Moines -- proposed taking out a section of the bill that would waive the tree stand owner from liability if another hunter was injured using their stand.
"The idea of blanket immunity for this is very concerning from the aspect of simple negligence, but also in the situation that Senator Segebart has described, there is a little bit of a hunter wanting to get at another hunter," said Boulton. "I'd hate to have somebody essentially set up a trap in a tree stand for warding off other potential users, and then be protected legally to do so."
Boulton's amendment was defeated. Segebart says he does not want to discourage tree stand owners from identifying their stands.
"Since we are now requiring owners to identify their tree stands and are still forcing them to allow anyone from the public to use them, the bill waves liability for that tree stand owner," said Segebart.
Segebart hopes the legislation will also help the Department of Natural Resources in clearing tree stands from public lands at the conclusion of deer season.
"The DNR did not ask for this bill, but their field staff liked that they would have a way to identify the owners of the tree stands that are left behind long after deer season comes to an end," said Segebart. "When this goes into effect, the DNR staff will be able to contact the owners and request that they retrieve their tree stands and notify them if the tree stand is about to be taken down by the DNR."
The DNR currently auctions off unclaimed tree stands that are removed from public lands. The bill will now head to the House for further consideration.