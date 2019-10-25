(Creston) -- Two suspects are charged in connection with drug investigations in Creston.
Creston Police say 57-year-old Rodney Bell of Creston was arrested early Thursday morning for possession of a controlled substance--1st offense, public intoxication, violation of a court protective order, and domestic abuse/assault with injury. Bell is being held in the Union County Jail without bond, awaiting a hearing before the county magistrate.
Police also arrested 34-year-old Nicholas Colburn at his residence late Thursday morning on a Union County warrant for a controlled substance violation. Colburn was held in the Union County Jail, pending a bond hearing.