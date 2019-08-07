(Maryville) -- Two northwest Missouri men were seriously injured in a one-vehicle accident two miles east of Maryville Tuesday night.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 35-year-old Clint Puckett of Conception Junction was headed west on 280th Street around 10:45 p.m. The patrol says Puckett drove through the intersection with Katydid Road and struck an embankment. The vehicle came to rest off the west side of the intersection on its wheels.
Puckett and a passenger, 35-year-old Kevin Bradshaw of Maryville, were both taken by Nodaway County EMS to Mosaic Medical Center in Maryville with serious injuries. Both men were not wearing seat belts, according the patrol's accident report.
The Nodaway County Sheriff's Office, Maryville Fire Department, Holt Township Fire Department, and Nodaway County EMS assisted at the scene.