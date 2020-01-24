(Oakland) – Riverside School District announced it’s reached an agreement with the family of one of the victims of a deadly school bus crash.
In a press release issued Friday evening, school officials say a settlement was reached in a lawsuit filed by Glen and Natalie Klindt, the parents of Megan Klindt. The 16-year-old Klindt, along with the bus driver, 74-year-old Donald Hendricks, were killed in the accident in December, 2017.
An investigation determined the bus was southbound on 480th Street, when Hendricks turned into a driveway to pick up Klindt--his first passenger. As the bus backed out of the driveway, it became stuck in a ditch. As Hendricks attempted to move the bus out of the ditch, a fire started in the vehicle's engine compartment, and spread into the passenger compartment. Both Hendricks and Klindt were unable to escape the burning bus. Autopsies indicate both died of soot and smoke inhalation.
The press release states the Riverside district did not admit wrongdoing in reaching the settlement, and that “the parties recognize that no amount of money can represent this loss.” However, school officials hope that resolving this matter “will assist the family and community in gaining closure for this devastating event.’
School officials add Riverside will continue to focus on providing “excellent educational services to its student body and ensuring the safety of students and staff.”