(KMAland) -- Several KMAland airports are the beneficiaries of federal funding.
U.S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao announced Wednesday that just under $16 million in airport safety and infrastructure grants will be coming to 25 airports in Iowa. The grants are part of nearly $521 million in funding that is going to airports across the country.
Locally, Clarinda's Schenck Field received $225,000 for snow removal equipment, Red Oak's Municipal Airport was awarded $108,000 for taxiway and apron pavement sealing, Atlantic Municipal Airport received $909,000 for runway rehabilitation, Harlan Municipal Airport gets nearly $384,000 for apron reconstruction and apron pavement sealing and Denison Municipal Airport was granted $600,000 for runway construction.
The largest award went to Waterloo Regional Airport for a $2.78 million taxiway and apron reconstruction. A full list of recipients is available in the .pdf below.