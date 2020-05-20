(Clarinda) -- The Page County Community Foundation has awarded a total of $59,475 to eight different organizations for their COVID-19 response efforts.
Mandy Fielder, Board President for Page County Community Foundation, says the grants were not originally planned.
"In light of the current COVID-19 pandemic," Fielder said, "The Page County Community Foundation Advisory Board elected to allocate a portion of the funding originally planned for the spring grant cycle to go towards COVID-19 response within the county."
Organizations awarded grants include the Shenandoah Community Food Pantry, Essex Child Care Center, Grandma's House Daycare, Sew and Share Food Pantry, Southwest Iowa Families, St. John Noah's Ark Preschool and Daycare, Turnbull Child Development Center and Waubonsie Community Mental Health Center.
"The goal of this grant funding was to assist organizations offering emergency assistance to vulnerable populations across the county," Fielder said. "Grants have been awarded to food pantries for food support. Local daycares for operational support and PPE equipment. The SW Iowa Families for assistance with housing and utilities and the Waubonsie Community Mental Health Center for PPE equipment and supplies."
The grants from PCCF were in partnership with the Clarinda Foundation and the Greater Shenandoah Foundation.
Fielder made her comments on Wednesday's "Morning Routine" program. The complete interview can be heard below.