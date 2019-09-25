(Council Bluffs) -- Parts of KMAland dealing with a third round of Missouri River flooding had other issues on their hands Tuesday evening.
Severe storm cells pounded parts of Pottawattamie County, touching off severe thunderstorm and at least one tornado warning. Pottawattamie County Emergency Management Coordinator Doug Reed tells KMA News the bulk of the damage centered around the Minden area.
"We had some folks up around the Minden area--kind of between Minden and Neola, and a little bit east--that were without some power for a while," said Reed. "In Minden, I know they had some larger tree limbs and branches, and a large tree that came down. That tree came down on some power lines, and took a couple power poles. So, we had some power lines down around town, and issues like that."
MidAmercan crews arrived in the area later in the evening to begin repair efforts. Reed, however, says the county largely avoided flash flooding problems found in areas such as Cass County, where heavy rain swamped streets in Atlantic Tuesday evening.
"It sounded like the bulk of the heavier rain shifted east of us a little bit," he said. "I had folks reporting from the Neola-Minden area, about an inch or a little more than an inch. Of course, after we got those reports, we had some more rain that moved in out around the Oakland area. I've had reports this morning that they measured just shy of an inch of rain there. So, the creeks and everything looked good last night, so we really didn't have any concerns as the storms went through."
Still, areas inundated by flooding earlier this week are still underwater--including the Honey Creek section. Reed hopes projections of lowering water levels along the Missouri River will transpire. Until that time, he advises residents and motorists to stay out of the flooded areas--and continue heeding road closed signs.
"A lot of these roads we have closed, you may see as move forward, and the river comes down, areas that the water's come off of them, but the roads are still closed. That's not permission to go past those barricades. Everybody's got to keep in mind these roads have been flooded on and off now, and some of them pretty well solid since March. That, obviously has an impact on the integrity of the road. We also saw some areas that had some undermining or washouts on the roads that still could still have what looks like a thin layer of water on it, but you may find yourself finding a big hole that's just been filled up. We need people to stay out of the area."
Interstate 29 remains closed from the Crescent exit to Loveland, while I--680 remains off limits from the Missouri River to the I-29 interchange near Crescent.