(KMAland) -- The entire KMA listening area of southwest Iowa, southeast Nebraska, and northwest Missouri is under the risk of severe weather beginning later this evening.
National Weather Service Meteorologist Brett Albright tells KMA News low pressure systems are expected to develop in portions of eastern Nebraska in the late afternoon hours and move east.
"We should start to see some of those storms start to form back in Nebraska," Albright said. "We'll see those start to push into Iowa as we go through the evening through about 11 p.m. or so. For those of you in southwest Iowa, the biggest threat will be between 5 p.m. and 9 p.m. this evening."
Albright says several hazards may be associated with the storms.
"The main threat today is going to be large hail," Albright said. "We could certainly see some of these super cells produce hail the size of ping pong balls. We'll also have a lower risk of damaging winds and perhaps a couple isolated tornadoes. As always, there will be a lot of lightning with these storms."
However, Albright says the super cells should work through the area quickly, as the forecast calls for sunny conditions on Wednesday.
"It should be through pretty fast," Albright said. "So, we're not really worried about heavy rain with this one. We have a threat period, at most, of maybe six hours to maybe three hours or so tonight. It will really quiet down overnight."
Albright reminds area residents to be aware of the weather conditions this evening and to have severe weather plans in place.
"It's just one of those things that as we go through the day, just check in on the weather and see where those storms are," Albright said. "We are fairly confident there will be some severe thunderstorm warnings out there, with possibly a tornado warning here or there. Pay attention to your surroundings like always."
Stay tuned to KMA 960 and KMA-FM 99.1 later this evening for the latest weather coverage.
Severe weather is possible later today / All hazards are possible / The evening commute in #Omaha & #Lincoln could be impacted / #iaws #newx pic.twitter.com/hQ7bjoKhtr— NWS Omaha (@NWSOmaha) September 24, 2019