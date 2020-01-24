(Bedford-Mt. Ayr) -- Shenandoah High School Principal Jason Shaffer is among three finalists for the Bedford-Mount Ayr shared superintendency.
Officials with both school districts announced the finalists in a press release Friday morning. Members of both school boards met jointly Wednesday to interview six semifinalist candidates for the vacancy created by Joe Drake's retirement at the end of the current school year. Each semifinalist candidate spent 25 minutes with the boards answering nine questions.
Shaffer served as Shenandoah's middle school principal from 2012 until 2018, when he succeed Sandy Hilding as high school principal. He was named middle school principal of the year by the Iowa Association of Student Councils in 2018. During his education career in Shenandoah and Blair, Nebraska, Shaffer has served as a technology director, curriculum director, activities director, special education coordinator and teacher/coach. While in Shenandoah, Shaffer has led initiatives to expand STEM and technical programs.
Other finalists are Michael Irvin, the Bedford School District's current 6-12 principal, and Joe Erickson, superintendent in the North Iowa Community School District in Buffalo Center. Each finalist will interview in both the Bedford and Mount Ayr districts February 6th. The formal interview day includes a tour of both communities, district facilities, formal interviews with district and community stakeholders, and formal interviews with both school boards. Both boards hope to name a new shared superintendent on or before February 10th.