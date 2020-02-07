(Bedford-Mount Ayr) -- Shenandoah High School's principal has landed a shared superintendent's position at two KMAland school districts.
Members of the Bedford and Mount Ayr School Boards Friday afternoon announced that Jason Shaffer has verbally accepted the position. In a release on the Mount Ayr district's Facebook page, officials state Shaffer's selection was "based on feedback from multiple stakeholders involved in the formal interview process." The release states the boards were confident Shaffer was the best person to serve the districts, and contribute to the larger communities.
Shaffer was one of three finalists for the position vacated by Joe Drake's retirement at the end of the current school year. Other finalists were Michael Irvin, the Bedford School District's current 6-12 principal, and Joe Erickson, superintendent in the North Iowa Community School District in Buffalo Center. Each finalist was interviewed in both the Bedford and Mount Ayr districts. The formal interview day included a tour of both communities, district facilities, formal interviews with district and community stakeholders, and formal interviews with both school boards.
Shaffer's diversity of leadership experience and proven instructional leadership experience was highlighted as a strength in the interview process. He served as Shenandoah's middle school principal from 2012 until 2018, when he succeed Sandy Hilding as high school principal. While in Shenandoah, Shaffer has led initiatives to expand STEM and technical programs. He also served a stint as Shenandoah High's head boys basketball coach.
Shaffer's selection is contingent upon a formal background check, and the boards' approval of his contract at their next official meetings.