(Nodaway) -- A Shelby man was arrested following a traffic stop in Adams County.
According to the Adams County Sheriff's Office, deputies conducted a traffic stop around 12:30 p.m. Thursday near the intersection of Birch Avenue and 240th Street north of Nodaway. Deputies deployed K9 Baxo, who gave a positive alert to narcotics. Officers arrested the driver -- 25-year-old Christopher Allen Pafford -- on charges of possession of a controlled substance -- first offense -- and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Pafford was taken to the Adams County Jail on $1,000 bond.