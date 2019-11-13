(Shenandoah) -- It's the Shenandoah School District's answer to the Academy Awards.
Instructors, support staff and contributors to local education efforts are honored at a special event November 20th at the Elks Lodge in Shenandoah. The Shenandoah Iowa Education Foundation joins the Shenandoah Education Association and Shenandoah Support Staff Association Plus sponsor the annual celebration, in which the district's 2019 teacher of the year and support staff person of the year will be announced, as well as this year's Friend of Education Award recipient. Star Ann Kloberdanz is the foundation's secretary. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Routine" program, Kloberdanz says the annual event marks American Education Week.
"It's a powerful way to show our public educators how important they are to our community, to our society, and to the children in our lives," said Kloberdanz. "It's a way to say, 'hey, thanks for everything you do.'"
Also during the celebration, Kloberdanz says the foundation will announce the recipients of its $500 minigrants for this year.
"We give minigrants to staff people in Shenandoah," she said. "Our fall grants will be announced Wednesday evening."
Activities begin with a social hour at 5 p.m., with heavy hors d'oeuvres served at 5:30. The program, itself, begins at 6:30. Admission is free, but donations to the education foundation will be accepted.