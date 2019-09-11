(Shenandoah) -- As expected, there's a vacancy on the Shenandoah School Board.
At a special meeting Wednesday afternoon, the board by a 4-to-0 vote accepted Kip Anderson's resignation. A board member since 2011, Anderson submitted his resignation letter following Monday's regular meeting. At that meeting, the board voted 4-to-1 to place a special referendum for a $14.7 million bond issue for an expansion and renovation at Shenandoah High school on the November 5th general election ballot. Casting the lone dissenting vote, Anderson opposed making a new gym/fitness center part of the project. He also felt not enough space was devoted to the Career Technical Education--or CTE portion of the expansion.
"You talk to people on the (facilities) committee," said Anderson, "they'll tell you the focus was on the gym--which it shouldn't be. The gym doesn't give anybody a living. It doesn't teach these at-risk kids what they need. We're not offering some of these avenues that could really take a program like this, and it would be an excellent way to start that."
Shenandoah School Superintendent Dr. Kerri Nelson says the board will appoint a successor to Anderson--details will be released at a later date. The appointee will fill the remainder of Anderson's term, which expires with the November elections. Both Anderson and board member Greg Ritchey--who was also elected in 2011--were up for reelection this fall. Thursday, September 19th is the deadline for candidates to submit nomination papers to the district's offices in order to run for the board openings.