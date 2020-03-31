(Shenandoah) -- Some administrators in the Shenandoah School District are getting new roles next school year.
Following a closed session late Monday afternoon, the Shenandoah School Board approved the reassignment of Aaron Burdorf as K-8 principal. Burdorf succeeds Monte Munsinger, who is stepping down at the end of the school year to concentrate on farming activities. Currently, Burdorf serves as Shenandoah High School's activities director. Shenandoah School Superintendent Dr. Kerri Nelson tells KMA News the reassignment is part of a plan to move administrators into roles they'll show great leadership in.
"He (Burdorf) has a strong classroom background from when he was a teacher," said Nelson. "He has some nice administrative experience that he's gained over the last three years in the district. We believe he will serve that role really well."
With Burdorf moving to the K-8 building, Jon Weinrich is reassigned as the high school's assistant principal and activities director. Currently, Weinrich is the district's dean of students, and transportation supervisor.
"He (Weinrich) will continue to work some with transportation," she said. "We are really pleased with him, also. He's been an administrator on that team the last two years. We know that he will serve really well in that role. He's got a lot of passion and pride with those Mustangs and Fillies. We're excited to have him step into that role."
In addition, Tiffany Spiegel's title is slightly readjusted to director of special programs.
"She will be doing more with curriculum than she's done in the past," said Nelson, "and expanding her role more so with special education, as well. Those are the key factors that are included in the reassignment plan that was approved."
Nelson adds the district will re-advertise the high school principal's position vacated by Jason Shaffer, who becomes the Bedford and Mount Ayr School Districts' superintendent in July. She says a previous candidate rejected the position. Nelson says the current coronavirus threat may impact the search for a new principal.
"There may be some people that are reluctant to move," she said. "But, I do know there are some innovative leaders out there. We are receiving applicants for several of our positions. We received applicants for the high school position the first time, and we've received some for the K-8 position. We'll be reaching out to them."
Nelson hopes to have a new principal selected by late April.