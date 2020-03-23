(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah school officials are taking further steps in response to the continuing coronavirus pandemic.
Meeting in special session via ZOOM late Monday afternoon, the Shenandoah School Board approved a pandemic response and emergency suspension of policy resolution. Among other things, the resolution authorizes Shenandoah School Superintendent Dr. Kerri Nelson to close any school facility without further action by the board. It also authorizes the superintendent to direct staff assignments during the closures, including--but not limited to--essential employees who must report to work, employees who may be reassigned, and employees whose services are not needed. During the electronic meeting, Nelson told the board instructors and other staff members continue to work--while the buildings remain closed.
"We have as many of our employees actively engaged in working as possible at this time," said Nelson. "We have our kitchen staff that is operational, preparing meals. Our drivers are delivering those into neighborhoods. We have secretaries that are managing their works from home environments. And, we have teachers who are very busy meeting, actually as we are now, in ZOOM sessions like this. They are preparing supplemental learning materials for their students."
The policy suspension also authorizes the superintendent to place hourly nonexempt employees on paid administrative leave, and continue to pay them for up to four weeks during the period of school closure. The board shall reevaluate the authority for any school closure lasting longer than four weeks. Like other school districts, Shenandoah is closed until at least April 13th as ordered by Governor Kim Reynolds. Nelson, however, says there's no telling how long the COVID-19 crisis will last.
"We are in the first week of a four-week closure by the state," she said. "While I can't predict this any more than anyone else can, other than I know that today (Monday), we hit 105 cases in Iowa, and they are coming closer to our environment. Missouri is seeing more cases, as well."
In other business, the board approved the consent agenda by a 4-to-1 vote. Items in the consent agenda included the resignations of K-8 Principal Monte Munsinger, 4th Grade Instructor Madison Johnson, and Tiffany Stanton as K-12 strategist 2 behavior skills program instructor, as well as the contract of Stephanie Cran as high school math instructor and William Flowers as 8th grade math instructor and assistant high school football coach. A copy of the district's pandemic response resolution is published here: