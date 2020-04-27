(Shenandoah) – Two new administrators are officially joining the Shenandoah School District.
Meeting in special session via ZOOM late Monday afternoon, the Shenandoah School Board unanimously approved the contract of Gayle Allensworth as Shenandoah High School’s new principal, at a salary of $110,000 per year. Shenandoah School Superintendent Dr. Kerri Nelson says Allensworth was selected following an extensive search for a successor to Jason Shaffer, who resigned to become superintendent in the Bedford and Mount Ayr School Districts.
“As most of you know, she is currently the elementary principal at Red Oak Elementary,” said Nelson, “and has quite a bit of experience in special education through the AEA, and some of her service roles there where she worked in K-12 settings. We think she’s a great fit, and we’re glad she’s joining our team.”
The board also unanimously approved the contract of Jordan Newberg as K-8 assistant principal, with a salary of $79,000 per year. Newberg comes to Shenandoah from the Atlantic School District, where he’s currently 2nd grade instructor and girls’ soccer coach.
“This will be his first formal administrative position,” said Nelson. “He does have quite a bit of experience in leadership roles, and has also coached for both the school district—even at the high school level—and has done some nice things through the YMCA. So, we’re really pleased to have him join us, as well.”
By a 4-0 vote, the board also approved the resignation of Molly Nelson as junior kindergarten instructor. Board member Jeff Hiser abstained, citing family reasons.