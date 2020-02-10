(Shenandoah) – The Shenandoah School District is officially searching for a new high school principal.
At its regular meeting late Monday afternoon, the Shenandoah School Board accepted the resignation of High School Principal Jason Shaffer, effective at the end of the school year. Shaffer leaves after eight years with the district to accept the shared superintendent’s position with the Bedford and Mount Ayr School Districts. Shenandoah School Superintendent Dr. Kerri Nelson expressed mixed emotions over Shaffer’s departure in an interview with KMA News.
“We’re so happy for Mr. Shaffer,” said Nelson. “He’s worked so hard for this opportunity for a long time, and we’re very happy that he’ll be able to pursue this with Bedford and Mount Ayr. It’s really disappointing to lose him from our district. He’s been a strong contributor. But at the same time, we’re very happy for him.”
Nelson says the district will begin a search for Shaffer’s successor.
“We will go through a search process,” she said, “and that includes advertising. We will look towards finding the very best applicant for the position. As we advertise, we’ll know what our interview pool is, then we’ll set up opportunities for input from the staff and other stakeholder groups to make sure we’re all in agreement with the person we put forward to fill this position.”
The board also approved the resignations of Derek Howard as middle school football coach, head high school boys basketball coach—effective at the end of the current season, and middle school softball coach—effective at the end of this season. Also approved were the resignations of Jon Denton as assistant high school football coach, and Nicholas Stuart as middle school/high school social studies instructor and assistant high school football coach.
Also on Monday, the board rejected the lone general construction and site work bids for the high school’s renovation project. Nelson says the lone bid for bid package 1 from Building Crafts, Incorporated for $853,000 was about $300,000 over the project’s budget. Nelson says C.A. Nelson, the district’s project manager for the high school project, determined the reason why it drew only one bid.
“What we found was most local companies, or regional companies, felt that it was too large for the work that they were able to do independently,” said Nelson, “and that big companies felt it was too small. So, you kind of have a little bit of a conflict there.”
Nelson says the board unanimously approved the project’s rebidding.
“In working with our legal counsel, and with C.A. Nelson as our project manager, our board leadership talked about what could be done,” she said. “We contacted additional bidders—you know, are you interested? What are some of the challenges? But, we strongly felt that bid packages 1 and 2 needed to be rebid on the basis of their price, and the low participation, and that if we repackaged them together, it would be attractive to several bidders.”
Nelson expressed confidence that the rebidding would lure additional interest. She added the project is still on target for a summer construction schedule. The board also set a public hearing for a special meeting February 24th on asbestos abatement for the project.
In other business, the board...
---approved increasing science and math credit requirements at the high school from six to seven, and the addition of recommended courses (we’ll have more on this in a future news story).
---approved an additional full time elementary instructor for the 2020-21 school year. Plans call for placing the additional teacher in 2nd grade.
---acknowledged the receipt of the opening proposal from the Shenandoah Education Association for the master instructors’ contract. The SEA proposes a total package increase of 3.48%, or an additional $223,818. That includes an increase in the base salary from $37,280 to $38,280. The association also proposes a three-year agreement stretching from July 1st, 2022 to June 30th, 2025.
---acknowledged the receipt of the Shenandoah Support Association Plus’s initial proposal, calling for a yearly increase of 75 cents per hour for all support staff.
---approved an early retirement incentive plan for the district’s staff members.
---approved the Shenandoah Middle School student council’s proposal for a mustang mascot statue and a plaque honoring the late Elijah Baldwin in front of the middle school.