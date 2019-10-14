(Shenandoah) – Renovations will go forward at Shenandoah High School—regardless of whether a bond issue passes next month.
By unanimous vote late Monday afternoon, the Shenandoah School Board set a public hearing for November 11th on a long list of improvements to the high school. Board members also approved approximately $5.8 million in School Infrastructure Sales, Services and Use Tax dollars. Funding from the district’s Secure an Advanced Vision for Education—or SAVE revenues will cover the proposed renovations. Shenandoah School Superintendent Dr. Kerri Nelson tells KMA News many of the improvements cover some unseen amenities connected to a healthy learning environment.
“We’ve talked a lot in terms of how to improve the air quality through improvements to the HVAC system,” said Nelson. “That would be included. There are things like ceilings that need to be repaired. There’s a great amount of technology work that needs to be done in rebuilding the infrastructure of technology. There’s flooring that needs to be addressed. There are all kinds of items along those lines that aren’t flashy or fancy, but they’re necessary to keep the building functioning and healthy, and keeping a good learning environment for our students.”
Also included are renovations addressing ADA issues in the high school’s parking lot, bathrooms and showers.
“For me, personally, it’s about doing the right thing for people with disabilities,” she said, “and allowing them access to the building. There are federal codes that are required, and they’ve changed over the years. When you do renovations, that’s the time that you address those codes. They won’t allow you to update if you’re not addressing and meeting those higher standards as you building. We’re taking care of as many of those as we can with those renovation projects.”
Nelson says the proposed renovations are separate from items covered under a $14.7 million bond issue on the November 5th election ballot. Those items include construction of a Career Technology Education expansion and gym/fitness center at the high school, plus repurposing some of the building’s classrooms for STEM-related programming.
“The renovation is a separate part of the project,” he said. “We’ve just had a goal of being really transparent on where the funds are being spent, and we wanted the public to understand that there’s renovation work that’s being done, and that’s being funded through SAVE. Then, we have other plans to repurpose and build new additions—and that’s a separate issue.”
Action in the Iowa Legislature extended the sunset for the penny sales tax providing SAVE revenues to 2051. Plans call for the renovation work to take place in the summer of 2020. In other business, the board approved the Ahlers and Cooney firm as the district’s SAVE bond counsel, a design development project submission with the DLR Group for the proposed renovations, and a design development budget report with Carl A. Nelson and Company—the district’s consultations for the bond issue-related projects.