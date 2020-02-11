(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah High School students face more demanding class schedules in the future.
At its regular meeting late Monday afternoon, the Shenandoah School Board approved a proposal increasing the number of credits necessary for graduation. Currently, SHS students need 27 core credits and 23 elective credits in order to graduate. Beginning next school year, however, 29 core credits and 21 elective credits in order to graduate. Nicole Grindle, the high school's instructional coach and master teacher, is a member of a high school committee studying increased rigors in course offerings. Grindle outlined the proposal to the board.
"We want to require more credits in math and science than we want to do right now, currently," said Grindle, "and we want to do some things to better prepare our students for some upper level courses that we offer at the high school."
Under the plan, the number of math credits would increase from six to seven. The increased credits are designed to ensure students take more upper-level rigorous math courses. Likewise, the number of science credits required would jump from six to seven, with students required to take at least one science class each year. Additionally, all student would be required to take chemistry. Shenandoah School Superintendent Dr. Kerri Nelson supported the committee's plan. Nelson tells KMA News the committee poured through various data establishing a link between increased rigors in course offerings, and better standardized test scores.
"We know that looking at the data that the more math students take, and the more science students take," said Nelson, "the better prepared they are to perform on assessment such as ISASP--the state assessment, or the ACT, or i-READY is another assessment that we use. So, we know that test scores go up as students are exposed to a higher level of content."
Nelson adds a more challenging course load in high school leads to greater success in post-secondary education.
"When they have those foundational skills," she said, "they have the content to work with, they have that knowledge base to work with, and they've also been exposed to more rigorous classes. So, college isn't so surprising when they figure out that college is a lot harder than they figured it was going to be."
High school students would still be required to take eight credits of language arts, and six for social sciences.