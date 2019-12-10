(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah school officials are attempting to address issues involving students with significant behavioral needs.
Two possible options were outlined at late Monday afternoon's Shenandoah School Board meeting. Tiffany Spiegel, the district's director of early childhood and special programs, says the issues concern students in the third tier of special education services. Usually, those students spend 100% of the school day out of their classroom, due to academic or behavior issues. Currently, the district has two options for students in the upper tier: a life skills program, or a behavioral skills program.
"These students, the need is greater than 100% of the day in behavioral skills," said Spiegel. "That is either due to safety reasons, or the size of classes. For some students, eight students is too many in a classroom. Fifteen is too large--that overstimulates them. Sometimes, it's due to physical aggression to staff or others."
Spiegel says some students must be transported daily to other districts such as Glenwood and Council Bluffs for behavior skills services.
"During this '19-20 school year," she said, "we have four students contracted to other schools. So, with Glenwood and Council Bluffs, we have four students right now, today, contracted to other school districts for level 3 behavior-only services."
And, she says the costs of such services is adding up. Spiegel says tuition at other districts totals $175 per student per day, with transportation costs, alone, averaging $110 per student per day. Those costs are causing a huge drain on the district's special ed budget. Thus, school officials are considering two other options. One option is joining a new program hosted in Shenandoah by the Green Hills Area Education Agency.
"If we would go the route of venturing and having more conversations with the Green Hills," said Spiegel, "students served include one guaranteed student in the district. So, if Green Hills would host program like this at Shenandoah, they would guarantee us one kid. I'm not okay with that, but is this a better option? So, we'll keep our doors open."
Option two is for the district to launch its own program addressing students with behavioral issues. Between six to eight students in grades K-12 would be served by the program. Spiegel says students from other districts could also participate if the program's not at capacity. No action was taken Monday. But, Shenandoah School Superintendent Dr. Kerri Nelson told the board it faces a big decision on the issue in the future.
"We're going to be in a position where we're going to have to make a decision to sign on with Green Hills AEA within a reasonable amount of time ," said Nelson, "or, we need to make a decision to do something ourselves. But it's too deep of a topic. This is not a voteable topic tonight."
Before any board vote, district officials will conduct a fiscal analysis of each program, plus examine physical needs, student eligibility and staffing needs, among other variables.