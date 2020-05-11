(Shenandoah) – Shenandoah school officials are among those exploring new graduation requirements for special education students.
Meeting in regular session via ZOOM late Monday afternoon, the Shenandoah School Board reviewed a draft proposal providing different options for students in Individualized Education Programs—or IEPs—who may not meet all high school graduation requirements. Tiffany Spiegel, the district’s director of early childhood and special programs, told the board that Iowa Code requires local districts to determine what requirements special ed students must meet.
“When they get a diploma signed by the board, the superintendent, the high school principal,” said Spiegel, “it says that they have met all standards and requirements for graduation. That is contradictory for students with special education needs, because not all of our students who graduate after their senior year have met those same requirements. Some of our students have disabilities that limit their capability of doing that. So, what the state has asked is that school districts come up with a plan called Options to Diploma.”
Under Shenandoah’s proposed plan, Spiegel says special ed students in the class of 2022 and beyond could choose from four options. Under the first option, students would receive a high school diploma by obtaining all 50 credits. The second option grants a general diploma to IEP students reaching 50 credits, but not being graded. Those students would not receive a GPA.
“The third option would be an essential diploma,” said Spiegel, “in which students obtain 37 credits, with pass/fail grades, and they do not receive a GPA. Or, the fourth option for a diploma would be a certificate of completion. That means there are no required credits, and they would not receive a GPA.”
Spiegel says the goal is for special ed students to experience graduation like regular students.
“With these options, the goal would be they all walk,” she said. “It’s something that I recommend that we not take from them. They all walk. They all get that cool diploma handout that seniors receive. This year is different, but in future years, they shake the hand, they walk the stage. I want them to have what every other senior has. There would be no physical difference—just the piece of paper inside of that pamphlet would look different.’
No action was taken on the draft plan. More discussion on the proposal is expected at a future board meeting. Board members, however, did approve the first reading of an amendment to a board policy regarding graduation requirements. Previously approved by the board back in February, the amendment boosts of the required number of math and science credits from six to seven. The amendment’s second reading is expected at the next regular board meeting in June. In other business, the board…
---approved the contracts of Kiley Ryan as 3rd grade instructor, and Vanessa Morgan-Fine as middle school special education instructor.
---approved the resignation of Jessica Doyle as kindergarten instructor.
---approved the contract amendment of Jennifer Chapa from half time to full time 9th grade sponsor.
---approved a sharing agreement with the Clarinda School District for an ELL instructor.
---approved a consortium agreement with the Council Bluffs School District for students enrolled at Children’s Square or Heartland Family Service.