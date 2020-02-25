(Shenandoah) -- Some Shenandoah School District instructors are taking advantage of an early retirement package.
Meeting in special session late Monday afternoon, the Shenandoah School Board approved the early retirement applications of Jon Skillern as high school math instructor, and middle school wrestling and high school girls' track coach, and Terry Fichter as 6th grade language arts instructor. Shenandoah School Superintendent Dr. Kerri Nelson says it's possible more applications will come in before the March 2nd deadline.
"The deadline is not until March 2nd," said Nelson. "I do anticipate that there may be a few more that do. We're trying to make sure we're tracking those applications carefully, and we're working with people to get those resignations turned in, and get those incentives, and also know we still have a couple of weeks to go, yet."
Nelson says longtime instructors opting early retirement creates "a nice savings" for the district's budget.
"Normally, someone who has been with us for a lengthy period of time has advanced themselves on the salary schedule by earning credits and being here through longevity," she said. "Normally, when you got to hire a replacement staff, that staff that comes in may or may not have that same experience level, and may or may not quite as expensive. So, normally, you can have a little bit of a cost savings by hiring someone a little bit newer, too, in the field of education."
The board also extended the early retirement deadline to March 6th for Betsy Max due to "extraordinary circumstances."
Board members also approved the resignations of Jamey Thompson as elementary associate, and Kelly Shaffer as 6th grade science instructor. Contracts approved included Karter Rohrbaugh as middle school/high school social studies instructor, assistant high school baseball coach and middle school football coach, Keegan Nelson as 6th grade instructor, and Shon Wells as assistant football coach, pending certification.
The board also approved opening proposals to the Shenandoah Education Association and Shenandoah Support Staff Association Plus. Nelson says the board proposes a 2.01% increase to the SEA--representing the district's instructors--and a 2.022% hike to the SSA Plus--representing the district's support staff.
"What we try to look at when we make those proposals is what kinds of new funds are coming in from the state," said Nelson, "how much money we have to work with, and we try to balance that out as we make our proposals. We feel like we've made a good faith initial proposal to both the SEA and SSA-Plus."
Earlier this month, SEA representatives proposed a total package increase of 3.48%, or an additional $223,818, while the SSA-Plus proposed a yearly increase of 75 cents per hour for all support staff.