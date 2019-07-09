(Shenandoah) -- Plans for a Shenandoah High School expansion and renovation project are taking shape.
Late Monday afternoon, Shenandoah School Board members reviewed plans and concept drawings developed by the DLR Group and Carl A. Nelson and Company for a proposed STEM facility and fitness center at the high school property. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Tuesday morning, Shenandoah School Superintendent Dr. Kerri Nelson says a district facilities committee comprised of local residents helped develop the plans.
"We've really spent a substantial amount of time in a committee," said Nelson, "with several representatives of the community talking about our program needs, and what that might look like. We've worked with our architect some to come up with a concept map, or a design that might be workable. At this point, now it's at the board level. The board is now having their conversation about the program, the size, the layout.
"We have a preliminary design that's going to schematic design. We should have a really firm picture and a budget in place within about the next two to three weeks," she added.
Nelson says the STEM expansion would cover Science, Technology, Engineering and Math programming, and help meet the need for vocational training in today's workforce.
"What we used to call wood shop or welding, or things like that," said Nelson, "really, those programs have become critical for what's needed in manufacturing today, and what's needed for innovation and creativity. So, there's some areas that will include agriculture, a woods construction area, actually continuing our auto program, and some space for welding, but also redesigning our science classrooms to be more contemporary, and more in line with what science education should look like today."
Another component is a 1,250 square-foot fitness center, which would serve as expansion of the high school's existing weight room.
"When we're looking at the different types of conditioning student athletes need," she said, "you obviously need your weightlifting, and your powerlifting, and things to build a lot of strength. But, you also need to be fit, and have access to different kinds of cardio equipment, and different areas, as well. There's not room in our existing area to do that. So, that would be something that we're looking at."
While funding from the district's physical plant and equipment levy and Secure an Advanced Vision for Education, or SAVE revenues would cover infrastructure improvements, Nelson says a bond issue referendum will be necessary. The bond issue's exact amount has not been determined. The superintendent says a public campaign will extol the virtues of the facilities referendum.
"I think the campaign will really need to be focused in on communicating the need," said Nelson, "why it's important for our students, also understanding our current facility, and the planning process behind that. But, we'll have a lot of communicating to do, and we're looking forward to community meetings in August and September to get some strong feedback."
