(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah school officials have a plan in place to meet educational needs in a challenging time in history.
Meeting via ZOOM late Monday afternoon, the Shenandoah School Board approved an amended pandemic response resolution. Included in the resolution is the district's plan for voluntary continuous learning submitted to the Iowa Department of Education last week. Governor Kim Reynolds gave K-12 schools either a voluntary or required option of distant learning during the coronavirus-related shutdown through April 30th. Shenandoah School Superintendent Dr. Kerri Nelson says the plan provides review material and assignments to students to be completed in a home environment--without the need for purchasing additional items in stores. The plan sets specific standards for high school students.
"We will be looking at students' second semester grade, based on what it was prior to spring break," she said. "They can take a pass-fail. They can make up or redo any past assignments to improve their grade at this time. A reasonable number of quality assignments--including new content--will be available to students on a voluntary basis."
While Governor Kim Reynolds has waived state requirements for high school graduation, that doesn't mean seniors are off the hook.
"What she's saying is, if your CPR requirement has not been met, their might be another chance in life to get your CPR requirement," said Nelson. "You can do that in another setting, and it shouldn't hold you up from graduation. If you're taking government this semester, that is a required class for most seniors across the state. They're asking that we provide some leniency for seniors, and work with them to get that credit recovered, and not just automatically fail them, and keep them from graduating."
While no credits are required for K-through-8th grade students at the state level, Nelson says quality instruction is.
"We'll grade through the end of third quarter," she said, "but, that we'll continue to provide to students the support and materials necessary to continue their learning in the same format we've said before. Whether it's through on-line, through teacher assignments, readings, websites, pencil-paper--however that is completed is fine. But, it will be through a combination of review materials and new content that can be completed at home."
The amended resolution also allows the district to pay its support staff through the duration of the shutdown. Nelson says it's anticipated state officials will make a decision on the school year's fate beyond April 30th sometime this week.
"My anticipation is, we will not be returning," said the superintendent. "That's now they've pushed us academically. The governor was talking this (Monday) morning that the peak is to be closer to the end of the month, or early May--which is a different time period than when they originally thought. We may know more by the end of the week."
In other business Monday, the board...
---approved the district's budget for fiscal year 2021.
---by a 4-to-1 vote, approved the district's calendar for next school year. Board member Jeff Hiser cast the lone dissenting vote.
---approved the district's 101% budget guarantee.
---approved the reassignment of Aaron Burdorf as K-8 principal, at a salary of $100,000 per year.
---approved the reassignment of Jon Weinrich as high school assistant principal/activities director and transportation director, at a salary of $90,000 per year.
---approved the reassignment of Tiffany Spiegel to director of special programs and curriculum, at a salary fo $107,000 per year.
---approved a sharing agreement with the Sidney School District for an auto tech instructor.
---approved a settlement with the Shenandoah Support Staff Association-Plus. The agreement entails a 2.63% total package increase, or an additional $51,423.63.
---approved the contracts of Mallory Degase as 2nd. grade instructor, and Tahrae Bonnes as preschool lead teacher.
---and, approved the transfer of Holly Martin from middle school special education instructor to strategist 2 behavior skills program instructor.