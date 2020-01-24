(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah's school district has taken another step toward renovations at the high school building.
At a special meeting earlier this week, the Shenandoah School Board approved a professional services agreement with the ATC Group totaling $4,400. Shenandoah School Superintendent Dr. Kerri Nelson tells KMA News the company will handle asbestos-related work associated with the renovations.
"We have contracted a big with the ATC group to go through and sample areas of our high school," said Nelson. "They will be sampling for asbestos, as in removing that as necessary, and abating materials according to how you have to for environmental standards."
Plans call for the work to take place during spring break. Back in November, the board approved a professional services agreement with IMEG totaling $47,700, covering preliminary work on the building's heating and air conditioning system, School officials plan to use approximately $5.8 million in Secure an Advanced Vision for Education--or SAVE revenues to cover a long list of infrastructure upgrades to the five-decades-old high school. Also planned are renovations addressing ADA issues in the high school’s parking lot, bathrooms and showers.