(Shenandoah) -- Despite rejection of a major bond issue last week, renovations at Shenandoah High School are moving forward.
At its regular meeting late Monday afternoon, the Shenandoah School Board approved a professional services agreement with IMEG totaling $47,700. Tim Siebert is president of Carl A. Nelson and Associates, the district's project consultants. Siebert says the contract covers preliminary work on the building's heating and air conditioning system.
"This is basically testing of the HVAC system to be sure that it's installed and working in accordance with the specifications," said Siebert. "This is enhanced quality control to make sure we're getting what we paid for."
Board members took action after approving a resolution authorizing the terms of issuance and payment of school infrastructure sales, services and use tax revenue bonds. School officials plan to use approximately $5.8 million in Secure an Advanced Vision for Education--or SAVE revenues to cover a long list of infrastructure upgrades to the five-decades-old high school. Shenandoah School Superintendent Dr. Kerri Nelson recently told KMA News many of the improvements cover some unseen amenities connected to a healthy learning environment.
“We’ve talked a lot in terms of how to improve the air quality through improvements to the HVAC system,” said Nelson. “That would be included. There are things like ceilings that need to be repaired. There’s a great amount of technology work that needs to be done in rebuilding the infrastructure of technology. There’s flooring that needs to be addressed. There are all kinds of items along those lines that aren’t flashy or fancy, but they’re necessary to keep the building functioning and healthy, and keeping a good learning environment for our students.”
Also included are renovations addressing ADA issues in the high school’s parking lot, bathrooms and showers.
“For me, personally, it’s about doing the right thing for people with disabilities,” she said, “and allowing them access to the building. There are federal codes that are required, and they’ve changed over the years. When you do renovations, that’s the time that you address those codes. They won’t allow you to update if you’re not addressing and meeting those higher standards as you building. We’re taking care of as many of those as we can with those renovation projects.”
The renovations are separate from items covered under the $14.7 million bond issue defeated in last Tuesday's general elections. Board members took action on the high school renovations after no one spoke for or against the projects at a public hearing.
In other business Monday afternoon, the board approved the contracts of Aaron Burdorf as head high school softball coach, Jon Weinrich as assistant high school softball coach, Marcia Johnson as assistant high school tennis coach, Amber Fichter as preschool associate, and Frances Hughes and Randal Barnes as high school associates. The board approved the resignations of Crystal Dooley as high school library associate and Tammy Vaill as van driver.
One note: Monday's meeting was the last for the current board, which includes outgoing board member Greg Ritchey and interim board member Dr. Timothy Smith. Two newly-elected members--Darrin Bouray and Jeff Hiser--will be sworn in at the board's next regular meeting in December.