(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah's School District voters decided a big bond issue referendum and a big school board race in Super Vote I Tuesday.
Unofficial results from the Page, Fremont and Mills County Auditor's Offices show the $14.7 million bond issue for renovation and expansion at Shenandoah High School soundly defeated, with 982 "no" votes--or 56.83%--to 749 "yes" votes--or 43.17%. A 60% supermajority was needed in order for the bond issue to pass. If approved, proceeds would have been used for a Career Technical Education expansion at the high school, a gym/fitness center addition plus repurposing of existing classrooms for STEM-related programming.
Also on Tuesday, a familiar face joined a new one on the Shenandoah School Board, as Darrin Bouray and Jeff Hiser were elected to two openings on the board. Bouray was the top votegetter with 911 votes, followed by Hiser with 677. Write-in candidate Dr. Timothy Smith--who was appointed to fill a vacancy on the board left by Kip Anderson's resignation--finished third with 583 votes, while Steven Martin placed fourth with 523. Bouray tells KMA News he was honored to finish first.
"I was pretty excited about the opportunity to become a school board member," said Bouray. "I was happy with the way the vote turned out. I was really happy to see how many voters got out there, and took the opportunity to vote today."
Bouray says he'll gear up for his board assignment.
"I would say the main thing is to get in there and get acclimated with how the processes go," he said, "and the ins and outs of the board, and everything they do on a monthly basis--more frequently than that, even."
Tuesday's election results marked a triumphant return for Hiser--a former Shenandoah school superintendent and board member. Hiser says he was humbled by the voters' choice.
"I had a positive feeling along the way," said Hiser. "But, you never know. But, I am humbled, and thank a lot of people for their support--not only this election, but in the past few years."
Hiser--who is also a former Shenandoah mayor and city councilman, as well as a former police officer and firefighter--says name recognition was a factor in him winning the second spot.
"I also believe that a lot of people just see me as someone who hasn't forgotten where they came from," he said, "and as a common person that they can relate to. I've talked to a lot of people--so I think that factors in, as well."
Other high-profile school board races were decided Tuesday...
---Incumbents Darin Sunderman, Gregory Jones and challenger Trish Bergren won the top three spots on the Clarinda School Board. Ron Beaver, Patrick Hickey, Paula Gray and Cade Iverson finished 3rd through 7th, respectively.
---Current board members Doug Ohnmacht, Brian Johnson and Meredith Baker were all elected to at-large seats on the Essex School Board, with Cole Thornton finishing fourth. Two other board members--Rebecca Franks and Lori Racine--were unchallenged in filling vacancies on the board.
---Three candidates were elected to the Sidney School Board: incumbent Alisha Ettleman, plus Renee Johnson and Justin Travis. Travis Hensley, Michael A. Daly, Brenda Benedict and Jamie Hutt finished out of the running.
---Challenger Jackie DeVries and incumbent Bryce Johnson filled two Red Oak School Board positions, with challenger Mike Carlson finishing third.
Results of other school board races are available online at kmaland.com.