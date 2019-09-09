(Shenandoah) -- Personalities from Shenandoah's history come to life in a special event next month.
The Greater Shenandoah Historical Museum hosts its 2nd Annual Cemetery Walk Sunday, October 6th from 2-to-4 p.m. at the Rose Hill Cemetery. Spokesperson Linda Haldane says the walk offers a guided tour through the cemetery, with graveside stops at some of the city's historic figures.
"The cemetery walk will start at the chapel," said Haldane. "People will go in groups to eight to 12, and literally walk to each grave with a guide. At each grave, they'll hear the story of a particular person."
Actors dressed in costumes tell the stories.
"They will be in costumes, and they will have crops to kind of help the story along," she said. "Each story would last five to 10 minutes, and you would advance to the next grave."
About 100 people participated in the first walk last year--which was moved to the museum because of inclement weather. Still, Haldane says the chance to stroll through the city's history was a big draw.
"I would say it's because they're interested in the history of Shenandoah," said Haldane. "Specifically, if you go out to the cemetery, you could spend an awful lot of time just walking along out there. You get caught up with the dates, and how old our town is. There's just so much history there."
She says volunteers are needed to make the event a success.
"We are still needing volunteers to set up chairs, and sit down," she said. "Very importantly, we are needing golf cart and golf cart drivers, because we want to be using the golf carts for people who cannot comfortably walk."
Cost of the walk is $5 per person, with children 12 and under admitted free. Anyone wishing to volunteer should contact the museum at 712-246-1669 or Becky Barr at 712-215-1862. Linda Haldane was a guest on KMA's "Dean and Friends" program.