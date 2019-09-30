(Shenandoah) -- Officials with some Shenandoah-area churches are hoping the weather cooperates for a spiritual event involving animals.
Pastors representing several area churches participate in a pet blessing ceremony Tuesday evening at 6 on the steps of Shenandoah's United Methodist Church. Jenny Folmer is pastor of Shenandoah's United Congregational Church--just one of the churches involved. Folmer says residents are invited to bring their pets for individual blessings. Folmer says similar services are held across the country this time of year. October 4th is the Feast of St. Francis of Assisi, known as the patron saint of animals in the 12th Century.
"He is a guy that taught a long time ago that it's our job to take care of the world, and take care of animals," said Folmer. "He taught us to love and respect our animals. It's just a fun service."
Folmer says all types of animals are welcome.
"I've done this service with turtles, with rabbits," she said. "I've had a giant cow brought in, a show cow. That was when I lived in the south. But. most of the animals we get are dogs and cats. So, I will be there with my kids and my dog. We'll have dog treats and cat treats."
And, she says pets need not be present in order to be blessed.
"Some people have pets that are not ready for public viewing," said Folmer, "or they can't come and be with other people. Maybe they're afraid, or snippy, or a fish--my fish is not coming. So, we encourage you just to bring pictures. I've had people who brought pictures of pets that were in the process of dying--and we were able to bless them."
In case of rain, the event will be canceled. Folmer was a guest on KMA's "Dean and Friends" program Monday morning.