(Shenandoah) -- Four Shenandoah churches are teaming up to raise money to fight hunger in rural communities.
The 8th annual Soup Cook-Off Fundraiser takes place Sunday at 5 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church in Shenandoah. The project is a collaboration between the First Presbyterian Church, Congregational Church, St. John's Episcopal Church, and First Christian Church.
Pastor Rick Sleyster of the First Presbyterian Church says the public is invited to bring a crock-pot of their favorite soup or chili, or to come and sample all of the soups.
"People are invited to submit soup entries for this," Sleyster said. "So if you think you've got the best soup, now is the chance to prove it. Those in attendance get the privilege of voting, and you do that with money."
The event is a fundraiser for the global nonprofit Heifer International. Sleyster says the charity aims to eliminate hunger in rural communities.
"Heifer International provides livestock/agriculture training and husbandry training for people living in poverty around the world," Sleyster said. "If you were to come and be a part of this event, you could know deep in your heart that you are helping to support something that is making a real difference in the lives of people that have real need."
The event begins at 5 p.m. Sunday at the First Presbyterian Church, located at 200 West Clarinda Avenue in Shenandoah. For more information, contact Sleyster at 712-246-3592.
Sleyster was a recent guest on KMA's "Morning Routine" program.