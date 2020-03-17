(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah officials are doing their bit for social distancing with the continuing coronavirus crisis.
Shenandoah City Hall closed to the general public at 2 p.m. Tuesday. Shenandoah City Administrator A.J. Lyman tells KMA News the move was in accordance with state and local health officials in an attempt to thwart the spread of COVID-19.
"To that end, we already closed the fitness center, the senior center, the library--all that," said Lyman. "We were continuing to see a lot of public foot traffic coming in and our of city hall. Just in order to help with the idea of social distancing, and limiting not only our exposure, but the shared exposure of everybody coming in and out of city hall, we decided to go ahead and close."
Lyman, however, says city business will still be conducted via appointment.
"We're still open for business," he said. "Everybody's still working. We're just trying to exposure to essential visits, and the like, and try to do our best to limit the spread of this.;"
One question yet to be answered is how to conduct the upcoming Shenandoah City Council in light of the Centers for Disease Control's guidelines limiting social gatherings of 10 people or more.
"We do have a number of public hearings coming up for next Tuesday," said Lyman. "To my knowledge, we're still on deck for that. We haven't made any plans to cancel that at this point, or postpone it, or anything. We do have the means to, I guess, meet via phone, potentially. We do have our options, but we haven't decided anything specifically at this point."
In addition, the police and fire department lobbies at Shenandoah's Public Safety Center are closed to the public for the duration. Likewise, Lyman says Shenandoah's water and wastewater treatment facilities are also limiting public access.