(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah city officials continue to be proactive during the coronavirus crisis.
Following the first confirmed COVID-19 case in Page County late last month, officials closed Shenandoah City Hall to the public, except by appointment. City Administrator A.J. Lyman tells KMA News essential services are still being provided with the orders in place regarding coronavirus.
"Our water department and wastewater department are still doing their daily tests, as required by the DNR," said Lyman. "The street department for the most part is home, but they're responding to calls, as needed."
Lyman says more than half of the city's employees are working at home. A drop box remains posted outside City Hall for residents to drop bills and other items in. Lyman says at least city project may be delayed as a result of coronavirus.
"It's kind of kicking the can down the road, in a lot of places," he said. "We don't have anything specifically programmed out or scheduled right now. Things that we were getting to do, we're having to delay. I'm thinking of the wastewater project. We're still trying to figure out the funding side of it. Whenever we would let it out to bid, I'm sure that the down time for those companies that would do that would end up delaying how soon they could get to us, as well."
Lyman hopes residents stay strong, and continue to comply with recommendations for staying at home, practicing social distancing, and avoid gatherings with 10 people or more.
"We appreciate everybody's patience, compliance and caution," said Lyman. "We're in this with you. We're not trying to make life more difficult for anybody in this already difficult time. We'll be right here when it's all over and done, and we'll help us all get back together."
Anyone with questions can contact Shenandoah City Hall at 712-246-1213.