(Shenandoah) -- Another traditional event in KMAland may fall victim to coronavirus-related regulations.
Meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, the Shenandoah City Council is expected to consider a proposed delay in the annual Citywide Cleanup Days. Originally scheduled for next month, Shenandoah City Administrator A.J. Lyman tells KMA News the city along with Shenandoah Sanitation are considering moving the event to June 18th through the 20th due to COVID-19 standards for social distancing.
"With the April 30th deadline coming up," said Lyman, "and just caution being what it is, we've proposed some alternate dates in talking with Shenandoah Sanitation for the 18th, 19th and 20th of June. So, we'll see what the council kind of wants to decide on that."
As with the last regular council meeting late last month, Tuesday night's meeting will take place electronically via Webex.
"The way it'll work is, I believe each council member will be present via webinar," he said, "and we'll be able to conduct business that way. Last time, we seemed to have a pretty good experience with that--except for a few speaker phone mishaps here and there. Overall, everyone was happy with how it turned out with that."
Other agenda items include a public hearing on the sale of city-owned property located at 510 Palm Avenue to David Taylor for $1, the setting of a public hearing for April 24th on a revenue purpose statement for the use of revenues from SWIFT Fiber Optic cable, telephone and internet fees, and the purchase of a 2020 Polaris 1000 Crew XP Ranger with fire skid for the Shenandoah Fire Department. Proceeds from a Firehouse Subs Grant will cover the vehicle's cost of $24,600.