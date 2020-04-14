(Shenandoah) -- Plans for Shenandoah's annual Citywide Cleanup Days are in doubt following Tuesday night's city council meeting.
Mayor Dick Hunt indicated he would veto the council's 3-to-2 vote in favor of rescheduling the event for June 18th through the 20th. Shenandoah City Administrator A.J. Lyman placed discussion on the council's agenda after talking with Shenandoah Sanitation officials regarding moving the event from its original dates of May 7th through the 9th. Lyman says company officials expressed concerns that Governor Kim Reynolds' public health measures on coronavirus would be extended past April 30th--making it impossible to hold the event due to social distancing standards.
"With it being so close to the deadline," said Lyman, "we weren't sure if the deadline of the 30th would be extended, and also the concerns about the potential contamination of precious materials and worker safety. So, in discussions with them, we decided to throw out alternative dates of the 18th, 19th and 20th of June."
However, Lyman says some council members expressed concern over whether money for the event should be spent, considering the uncertainty over the COVID-19 outbreak's impact on tax revenues.
"As we went down this rabbit hole a little bit further, we come to realize there might be some budget implications of doing it that late," he said, "as well as the kind of up-in-the-air nature of what's going on with the general fund, and property taxes, and the like on the state level."
Last year, the city spent around $19,000 for the cleanup event. Councilman Kim Swank made the motion to discontinue the event until next year.
"There's too many 'what-ifs' right now," said Swank. "We can't afford $20,000 if they don't pick up anything. Plus, we don't know if we're going to put city workers in harm's way if we have them out there picking up all this garbage. I would like to make the motion that we discontinue it this year, and have it next year."
But, Swank's motion died for lack of a second. Councilwoman Cindy Arman motioned to reschedule cleanup days for the June dates, but for the council to revisit its decision at a meeting before the event, when the coronavirus' impact on the city budget is clearer. City Clerk/Treasurer Karla Gray recommended revisiting the vote at the council's May 26th meeting, so that the event could be held within this budget year. Arman and council members Jon Brantner and Rita Gibson voted in favor of the June rescheduling, while Swank and Councilwoman Toni Graham voted against it. Following the council's action, Hunt indicated a June cleanup event was a nonstarter.
"I'll be giving you written notice that I'm going to veto that," said Hunt. "If you want to bring it up again in September, that might be good. But, I'm going to veto having it anytime within this fiscal year."
In other business Tuesday night, the council...
---took no action on the sale of city-owned property located at 510 Palm Avenue to David Taylor for $1. Council members took the item off the agenda after City Attorney Mahlon Sorensen indicated it's "not the appropriate time" to sell the property to Taylor.
---approved the acceptance of proposals to purchase $860,000 in taxable general obligation capital loan notes, and $985,000 in taxable urban renewal capital loan notes, as well as a resolution authorizing the redemption of outstanding taxable urban renewal revenue capital loan notes dated November 14th, 2014.
---set a public hearing for April 28th at 6 p.m. on a revenue purpose statement regarding the use of revenues from SWIFT Fiber Optic cable, telephone and internet fees.
---approved the purchase of a 2020 Polaris 1000 Crew XP Ranger with a fire skid for the Shenandoah Fire Department totaling $24,600. Funding from a Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation Grant will cover the vehicle's purchase.
---approved rates and salaries for part-time seasonal employees for the Shenandoah Golf Course.