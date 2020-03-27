(Shenandoah) -- Officials with three Shenandoah agencies are working to meet the child care needs of individuals providing important services during the coronavirus crisis.
Representatives of the Turnbull Child Development Center Board of Directors, the Shenandoah School District, Shenandoah Medical Center and other community members formed an Emergency Response Committee to establish temporary child care services for a fee. Committee member Kerra Ratliff tells KMA News applicants must meet Governor Kim Reynolds' description of "essential personnel."
"Both parents must be employed in health care, emergency services, food production, manufacturing that is deemed essential," said Ratliff. "We are really following the governor's recommendations on this."
Ratliff says the service was established based on requests from individuals in those fields.
"We did have a person from the hospital reach out to us," she said, "along with our school superintendent, thinking about if we are doing this. There's a group of us that got together, and kind of met, and kind of laid out a plan of what this might look like in our community after the governor had kind of released some of the guidelines for the community child care centers."
Ratliff says individuals falling under "essential personnel" faced difficulties in finding adequate child care, with schools and Turnbull closed.
"We're just all trying to work together to do our social distancing," said Ratliff, "at the same time, follow the CDC guidelines, and help not spread this. So, obviously the people we really want to be able to work are the ones who are manufacturing our food, and taking care of us when we're sick. We're just trying to help in that area, so that they are stressed out when they don't have anybody for their own kiddos."
While it's not open to regular patrons, Turnbull will serve as the temporary program's location, and will be open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, depending on the schedules provided. Turnbull, the Shenandoah School District and Shenandoah Medical Center will provide meals, or they may be provided from home. Individuals requesting a temporary spot must return an application form to their employer for review. Employers will then email applications to the committee if they feel the employee qualifies for emergency child care services. Applications will be reviewed by the committee on April 1st at 10 a.m. More information is available by calling the hospital, Turnbull or the school district.
A copy of the application is available here: