(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah officials are taking steps to ensure the city's financial information doesn't fall into the wrong hands.
At its regular meeting Tuesday evening, the Shenandoah City Council directed city staff to evaluate and take steps to improve the city's I-T and financial security, and to open new checking accounts as needed if security measures indicate needs for change. City Administrator A.J. Lyman tells KMA News additional protection is needed in light of today's cyber security threats.
"In this day and age, it's very easy for any number of things to happen," said Lyman. "I know me, personally, I've had my debit card stolen a number of times. We're just trying to be prudent here, and make sure that we are doing our best to secure all the funds of the city."
Lyman expects the city to hire assistance in upgrading security.
"We'll hire an outside consultant to take a look at what we've got set up on our I-T and financial security," he said. "We'll make some recommendations for improvement, and then, from there, we'll decide what's practical, and feasible and affordable, I guess. Then, any time we could close our account, or transfer money from one account to another, we always need council approval to do anything like that. There's definite checks and balances on that, and all of that will have to be done by an open session, as well."
Council members took action following a 10-minute closed session to discuss the city's existing security measures.