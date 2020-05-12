(Shenandoah) – One of two officers’ openings on the Shenandoah Police Department has been filled.
Meeting in regular session via ZOOM Tuesday evening, the Shenandoah City Council approved the salary of Jadon Miller as the city’s newest officer, at a rate of $20.05 per hour. Shenandoah City Administrator A.J. Lyman tells KMA News the continuing coronavirus pandemic prevented the city from filling the vacancy earlier.
“We’ve announced it, and interviewed a bunch of folks,” said Lyman. “I know that this virus kind of slowed us down quite a bit. We didn’t want a trainee riding around in a car within six feet of somebody, if we were going to be exposing them. There’s a bit of backlog right now at the state academy. So, we were kind of holding off on that, but the need is there for another officer, for sure. And, we still have one vacancy.”
Miller comes to Shenandoah P-D from Malvern. Since he’s uncertified, Miller must attend the Iowa Law Enforcement Academy. Lyman says the city will foot the bill.
“We pay for their education,” he said. “Then, they enter into a service agreement with the city, where they earn off that tuition over the course of four years.”
Council members also approved the salary rate of Grant Booker as the police department’s night sergeant and K-9 officer handler, totaling $24.55 per hour, and Ethan Johnson as day sergeant at a rate of $23.05 per hour. In other business, the council…
---unanimously approved the first reading of an amendment to city ordinances to include a SWIFT services franchise fee. The council then unanimously approved the second and third readings, and adopted the ordinance.
---approved the sale of city-owned properties at 201 East Valley Avenue to J.P. Fowler for $600, and at the corner of West Clarinda Avenue and South Center Street to Michael Churchill for $100.
---approved Integrity Roofing’s quote totaling $55,818.30 for repairs to the Main Street Theatre’s roof.
---set a public hearing for May 26th at 6 p.m. on an amendment to city ordinances regarding nuisances and abandoned properties.
---approved the salaries of Keith Myers as part-time park and rec mower at a rate of $9.25 per hour, and Paul Falk as part-time cemetery mower at a rate of $7.25 per hour.
---approved the rates of part-time Shenandoah Golf Course employees Olivia Denton for $7.25 per hour, and Gary Falk for $8 per hour.