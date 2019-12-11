(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah officials are hoping to recapture some of the magic of the Shenandoah Magic Streetscape Project.
At its regular meeting Tuesday evening, the Shenandoah City Council approved the scope of services from RDG Planning and Design for planning renovations to the project which changed the face of the city's downtown business district nearly two decades ago. Shenandoah Mayor Dick Hunt says the project is only in the planning stages.
"Most of you know it's been 20 years," said Hunt. "I don't know where that time went, but it's been 20 years since the streetscape project. So, they're looking at maybe making some changes. We know we've got to repaint some poles, and things like that--just some renovations."
Specifically, the planning covers landscaping architecture, civil engineering and electrical engineering services. Shenandoah City Administrator A.J. Lyman says the renovations will focus on certain areas of the downtown.
"For the most part, the work needs to focus on the corners, where we've seen the most impact," said Lyman. "The mid-blocks in almost every case, those are in pretty great shape, still. But, there will be a series of meetings and discussions with the business owners, and other community members who are interested in talking about it, and then work up a design."
Lyman says the contract with RDG only covers the planning phase.
"We're not committing any additional funds," he said. "We're not saying how we're paying for anything, other than we're paying for this."
In other business Tuesday night, the council set a public hearing for an amendment to city ordinances pertaining to the city's cemetery board. The amendment would remove term limits, increase term lengths to five years and remove the limit on the number of terms a board member can serve. Presently, cemetery board members serve three-year terms, and are limited to two terms. The council also approved Mary Lou Davis' appointment to the cemetery board, succeeding Linda Davis, and the purchase of a 2020 Chevrolet 3500HD Silverado pickup totaling more than $29,400 from Doug Meyer Chevrolet, and a Knapheide pickup dump box from Truck Equipment, Incorporated totaling more than $15,100. Funding for the purchases will come from perpetual care funds.