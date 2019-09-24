(Shenandoah) – Action by the Shenandoah City Council is helping local business owners and the city, itself.
At its regular meeting Tuesday evening, the Shenandoah City Council approved the sale of city-owned property located between 1886 and 1890 U.S. Highway 59 to Gil and Kim Gee—or Gee Systems, Incorporated—for $1,250. Speaking at a public hearing, McNeilly's Garage Door owner Kim Gee says her business has sought the property for a long time.
“It’s a piece of property that we’ve wanted since we purchased McNeilly’s 21 years ago, to kind of square off our property,” said Kim, “and also to help with some drainage issues that we have there.’
Kim says flooding has been a problem in that area in the past.
“For some reason, we get floods out there,” she said. “I’m not sure why. But, we want to do some ditch work with the state, as well, in front of our building, and just basically kind of tie those two properties together. We won’t be building anything on it, because there happens to be a huge concrete well underneath it—and chances are we won’t do anything to that.”
Plus, Kim says the property sale is good for the city.
“Basically it puts it back on the tax rolls, and takes it off the city’s list of properties to mow—or in the case of this year, digging up cornstalks,” Kim added.
In other business, the council set a public hearing for the sale of other city-owned property at 208 East Valley Street for October 8th at 6 p.m.
Also Tuesday night, the council…
---approved two grants for Shenandoah Regional Airport: an Airport Improvement Program Grant agreement for construction of a six-unit T-hanger and taxi lanes, and a General Aviation Vertical Infrastructure Grant agreement for a similar hanger project. Both grants were provided by the Iowa Department of Transportation.
---approved the transfer of funds in continuation of the city’s efforts to maintain financial accounts security. Specifically, the city is proposing the closing and reopening, as well as transferring funds from the Rural Fire checking account and the Snook Trust account, as well as closing and reopening the City Trust account, with a transfer amount of $2 million for the sole purpose of maintaining security.
---approved the Greater Shenandoah Historical Society’s request to waive golf cart registration fees for the Cemetery Walk fundraiser October 6th.
---approved the Shenandoah Veteran’s Museum’s request for a street closure in the 600 block of West Lowell Street for a street dance and Halloween celebration October 26th from 4-to-11 p.m.