(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah officials are taking steps to boost important future projects.
At its regular meeting Tuesday evening, the Shenandoah City Council by a 4-to-0 vote approved amendments to the city's urban renewal plan and map. Council members took action following a public hearing, in which city officials and residents voiced support for changes that could help with certain projects. Shenandoah City Administrator A.J. Lyman listed four projects designated for Tax Incremental Financing--or TIF assistance in the future.
"One being for our movie theater (the Legacy 3 Theater)," said Lyman, "some repair and renovation to that. The other one being towards the Veterans Affairs CBOC going up there next to the hospital. The other one is a spur rail line for Green Plans, and all the windmill parts that are coming into town there, and also the blighted properties that the city is going to tear down, or spend that money the way we see fit."
Additionally, Lyman says the amendment provides additional cushion for development agreements up to $2 million, saving the city approximately $50,000 in avoiding further amendments down the road.
"This also expands our map to include everything west of Highway 59 that wasn't necessarily included before on our urban renewal plan map," he said. "This does not approve any funds at all. This just makes them eligible. Each of those TIF projects and the bond, itself, will be their own specific development agreements, and require public hearings. This will just make them eligible down the road."
Shelly Warner is marketing director with the Shenandoah Chamber and Industry Association. Warner voiced support for including the Legacy 3 Theater renovations into the plan.
"It's great that the city would step up and include the roof, and the other things that need to be repaired with that project," said Warner. "Our movie theater is, I'd have to say, our main attraction to our downtown. It brings people from out of down, and brings business to all the other restaurants, stores, businesses downtown. So, it's a big part of our downtown revenue."
Past American Legion Post Commander Marlin Tillman lauded the city for including the proposed V-A Community Based Outpatient Clinic in the plan. Tillman says TIF assistance is the last piece of the puzzle for locating the new CBOC on land near Shenandoah Medical Center.
"We started June 26th of 2018 to get that here through the Veterans (Administration)," said Tillman. "The V-A system is not easy to work with, as you well know--they change the goal posts all the time. However, we are down to the last final thing that we need, and that's the approval of the TIF, which I understand will be part of the community development program."
Tillman says the new CBOC has the potential to bring thousands of veterans to the community.