(Shenandoah) -- Candidates for two spots on the Shenandoah City Council laud the community's efforts in eradicating nuisance properties.
Four of the five council candidates participated in a candidates' forum airing live on KMA AM 960 Wednesday evening. During the forum, the candidates were asked to assess the city's efforts in purchasing dilapidated properties for either demolition or rehabilitation. Incumbent Aaron Green is running for reelection as council member at large. Green says the city has done an "outstanding job" of addressing nuisance structures.
"We have exceptional people that are energy driven," said Green. "Our city attorney (Mahlon Sorensen)--he's one of those. He's a go-getter. He's able to assess what buildings are able to be rehabilitated, what buildings are not. We're able to go in and get asbestos testing, and stuff. But, it's an ongoing process. We've done a lot of good work, but more needs to be done."
Cindy Arman, one of Green's two opponents in the at-large council race, was among the citizens pushing for more action from the city in tackling nuisance properties two years ago. Arman says she's pleased with the city's response.
"At that time, there were over a hundred properties on that list," said Arman. "We did a quick drive around today, and to my astonishment, there were about 15 properties that caught my eye. I really do thing they've done a great job. I understand there's a process. There's been a lot of hard work, and they've stuck to the process."
Jennifer Elliott, another council at large candidate, supports the city's continued efforts in eliminating dilapidated properties.
"Definitely, find them, buy them out," said Elliott, "and not have them be eyesores anymore. We need to make Shenandoah beautiful with the housing."
Jon Eric Brantner is challenging incumbent Bob Burchett in the 2nd ward council race. Brantner believes the city got off to a good start. But, he says nuisance properties are a perennial problem.
"There's a few, and there's going to be some," said Brantner. "That's a never-ending battle. There's going to be a fire at somebody's house. There's going to be people that move out of town that may not take care of properties. Unfortunately, that ends up falling back on the city. I think the city's focused on that, and has done a good job with the properties they've already taken care of. I think that's a continuing battle that isn't going away anytime soon."
All four candidates also indicated a need for increased housing in the community. Burchett was unable to participate in Wednesday night's forum.