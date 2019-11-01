(Shenandoah) -- Candidates for two spots on the Shenandoah City Council discussed police coverage and the battle against drug issues in the community during Wednesday night's live forum on KMA 960.
The forum included the candidates running for council member at large--incumbent Aaron Green and challengers Jennifer Elliott and Cindy Allely-Arman-- as well as Jon Eric Brantner who is the challenger for the Ward 2 council seat. Ward 2 incumbent Bob Burchett was unable to attend the forum.
Each of the four candidates at the forum were asked how they would assess the job Shenandoah Police is doing in battling drug issues in the community. Brantner says drug problems have been around for a long time and doesn't believe they are going away anytime soon.
"I think every community struggles with this," Brantner said. "I don't know that there is this great white answer that says 'this is what will fix this.' I think this goes beyond law enforcement. I think it goes back to family values, to education, to community support, and letting people that may have a problem know that there are avenues or help out there for them. I think law enforcement does a good job with the tools that they are given."
Green says there's a process that must be followed when local law enforcement tackles drug issues.
"Often times we will put down law enforcement or whatever because our neighbor or person across the street has drugs, and we don't know why nothing is being done about it," Green said. "There is a process and there is evidence. But, I will tell you that our law enforcement is doing a good job. Overwhelmingly what I would stress is citizen empowerment. We each need to have a little more confidence, if you will, to be able to pick up that phone or go down to law enforcement and say you have questions about your neighbors. Things like that. It's all about the people."
Arman believes drug issues is an area that needs improved upon within the Shenandoah community.
"First and foremost, communication with concerned citizens that do contact the police department or our city council members. There needs to be follow up," Arman said. "There needs to be help offered for people that suffer from drug abuse. I don't really believe there is a whole lot of help out there. Again, I just think this is something that really needs to be addressed."
Elliott echoed Arman's comments that more work is need to combat drug problems in town.
"Some drug issues are covered, but I think we need to work on it," Elliott said. "I also agree with Cindy that we need to provide help to these people, and with Jon Eric Brantner that it's going to be an ongoing process and it's something we need to think about."
The full audio from Wednesday night's forum can be found below.