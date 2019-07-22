(Shenandoah) -- Amendments to the city of Shenandoah's tree service ordinance are on the city council's agenda Tuesday night.
Meeting at 6 p.m. at City Hall, the council holds a public hearing on proposed changes to the current ordinance. Shenandoah City Administrator A.J. Lyman tells KMA News the amendments are aimed at clarifying the current ordinance's language regarding the issuing of permits.
"In practice, we've always required tree services that operate in town to have a permit through the city, where we verify their liability insurance," said Lyman, "whether they're working on public or private property. The wording of the actual ordinance doesn't specify private property, so we're cleaning up the language. But, we have to have a public hearing to hear public comment on that as to whether folks think we should do that."
Council members will also considering setting a public hearing on a proposed amendment to the city's fencing regulations. Lyman says the changes entail more specifics regarding fencing regulations.
"Currently, the only things regulated by ordinance is the height of fences--not setback, not materials, not anything else," he said. "So, we're setting a public hearing on that, and trying to adopt some uniform rules."
Also on the agenda--a payment to Southwest Iowa Parking Lot and Maintenance for recent demolition of the former Keenan Apartments. Lyman says it took the company only a week to eradicate a structure deemed an eyesore in the community.
"The major structure came down in about a day," said Lyman. "Then, it was a matter of getting that hauled away, and getting that central stairway torn down. They were able to do that within the terms of the contract. They did a phenomenal job. It's for sale, if anyone is interested in buying it."
Also on the agenda: proposed street closures for special events, and setting salaries or wages for part-time city employees.