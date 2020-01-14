(Shenandoah) — Shenandoah city officials are moving forward with plans to renovate sewer lines along Sheridan Avenue.
At the council’s first meeting of 2020 Tuesday night, the city’s governing board unanimously approved a task order with JEO Consulting for professional services regarding the so-called 2020 Sheridan Avenue Sanitary System Rehabilitation Project. City Administrator A.J Lyman tells KMA News the approved task order totaled $18,200, which will be paid through funds from the city’s wastewater department.
“This last spring when everyone was having all of their basements get some water in them, we had a particular problem here along Sheridan Avenue,” Lyman said. “In researching that issue and trying to determine the cause, one of the potential problems is we have some abandoned service lines that might be allowing some groundwater to get into our sewer main there.”
Lyman says groundwater intrusion has been the perhaps the biggest problem connected to the sewer issue downtown.
“The proposed solution with JEO is that we line like three blocks of Sheridan and then do some sort of smoke testing to make sure we’re only cutting holes for these particular in-use lines,” Lyman said. “We’re hopeful that will cut down on the groundwater intrusion problem that we seem to be having.”
Additionally, Lyman told the city council that the Iowa DNR will be monitoring the project.
“There was an intrusion, potential contamination issue that happened and the DNR was made aware of it,” Lyman said. “They have been asking us to keep them informed of how we will be solving this, and we have been. There were no violations or anything like that. We’re just trying to make sure that doesn’t happen again.”
In other business, council members approved the sale of city owned property at 900 South Center in the amount of $2,000 to Maloja, LLC, approved the transfer of title of city owned property at 508 Shugart Street to Greg Wallin, and approved the transfer of title of city owned property at 1005 8th Avenue to Michael and Peggy Sue Bryant.
The council also set public hearings for the January 28th council meeting for the sale of city owned property at 311 and 314 North Broad Street. Each piece of property is proposed to sell for $500.
Lyman noted Tuesday’s meeting was the first for newly-elected council members Jon Eric Brantner and Cindy Arman.
“Luckily we didn’t have anything controversial or crazy on the agenda,” Lyman said. “It was good to get a nice one under their belt and get those first meeting jitters out of the way if they were feeling any. Since they were elected I have met with them a number of times, and they have started taking classes on being council members. Once we give them their council packets they have been in contact with us, they have attended committee meetings and everything. They are hitting the ground running and we’re all learning together.”
Two other action items from the meeting included the approval of Brianna Sorensen as a commissioner for the Shenandoah Low Rent Housing Agency Board and Adam Wright as a library trustee for the Shenandoah Public Library. Both items were approved unanimously.