(Shenandoah) – Owners of Shenandoah properties deemed nuisances have been given more time to address issues drawing the city’s ire.
At its regular meeting Tuesday night, the Shenandoah City Council held a public hearing regarding property at 1201 West Lowell. City officials recently sent a letter to Paul Burton, ordering him to remove the nuisance of “a damaged outer structure,” by November 27th, so that it is no longer a hazard to the public. Burton, who asked for the hearing, told council members he’s encountered several roadblocks in renovating the structure damaged by fire in January of 2018.
“We continue to work on it,” said Burton. “I keep maintenance, I pay taxes, I keep insurance on it. The yard doesn’t get out of hand. I work on the building—weather permitting for this year. The 27th isn’t feasible for me. I’m looking for an extension, if possible.”
Burton says some work on the project has been completed.
“The roof has been reframed—I removed it,” he said. “Siding does need to be removed and replaced. I’ve taken a personal loan to proceed with this. It will just be a matter of time.”
Laura Newquist co-owns the property. Newquist says the project is not just a renovation—it’s a rebuild. Since both she and Burton have full time jobs during the day, work is confined to after hours and weekends. Newquist also believes November 27th isn’t enough time to address issues with the structure.
“Considering the fact that they’re going into the middle of winter,” said Newquist, “and it’s been snowing, and there’s a hole in the roof right now, if we can get until spring, if possible, that would be feasible.”
Both Burton and Newquist say the property is without water and power, and a generator is necessary for any work to take place during the winter. By unanimous vote, the council approved a resolution requesting the owners return to the December 17th council meeting with a report on work completed thus far.
Council members approved that same resolution for the owner of another property at 1119 West Valley. Despite asking for a similar hearing, Trent Tiemeyer was not present at Tuesday night’s council meeting. However, Shenandoah City Administrator A.J. Lyman says the property is currently in litigation.
“They actively want to work on it,” said Lyman. “Their legal counsel thinks they can get some resolution hopefully here by the end of the month, but they’re not sure they’ll be able to complete it by the 27th.
In other business Tuesday night, the council…
---accepted the project and approved a partial payment application to Denco Highway Construction Corporation totaling $24,410.29 for the Shenandoah Municipal Airport’s Airfield Pavement Rehabilitation Project.
---approved the transfers of properties at 206 and 210 East Sheridan to Robert and Sally Iske.
---approved the transfer of property on North Highway 59 to Gil and Kim Gee—thus correcting a legal description.
---approved the annual Urban Renewal Report for 2019.
---approved a resolution support an effort to create a Native American national holiday.
---approved a sewer adjustment for John Teget at 706 Church Street totaling $50.22.
---ratified the hourly rate of $20.05 for new Shenandoah Police Officer Dustin Terry.
--and rescheduled the second December meeting for December 17th. It was originally scheduled for Christmas Eve, December 24th.