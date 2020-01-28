(Shenandoah) – Shenandoah officials are doing their part to make a Fremont County bridge repair project a reality.
At its regular meeting Tuesday evening, the Shenandoah City Council unanimously approved Fremont County’s request for a permanent easement for .09 acres at Manti Park for a bridge repair project on Manti Road. Council members took action following a public hearing, in which Page County Engineer J.D. King spoke in favor of the easement. King says projects in Page and Fremont County are among the recipients of federal funding to address dilapidated bridges across the country. In September, 2018, the federal government allocated $250 million for structurally-deficient bridges.
“Iowa asked for $46 million worth of bridges,” said King. “There were 77 bridges identified. Sixty-eight county bridges were in this grant application. Iowa has 4,427 structurally-deficient bridges. We lead the nation in that regard—unfortunately—and this is an effort by the feds to reduce that number.
Iowa was awarded $33 million for bridge repairs. Among those covered—the Manti Road bridge in Fremont County, and repair of a bridge over the West Tarkio River on County Road J-20 in Page County.
“Our bridge is ready to go,” said King. “When they get all the right of way acquired, we’ll get the bridge into letting. With the way the schedule is, I’m not certain on when Fremont County will get theirs built. I’m not confident that we will build Page County’s bridge this year. It will probably be next year.”
Shenandoah’s Park and Recreation Board approved the easement at its meeting earlier this month. In other business, the council approved the sale of city-owned property at 311 and 314 North Broad Street to Larry Hertensen for $500 each.
Also Tuesday night, the council…
---set a public hearing for February 11th at 6 p.m. on the maximum property tax dollars and maximum levy for fiscal year 2021.
---set dates for a consultation meeting for February 4th at 10 a.m. at City Hall, and a public hearing for February 25th at 6 p.m. on an amendment to the Shenandoah urban renewal plan.
---approved the city’s Revolving Loan Fund Committee recommendation.
---re-appointed Rita Oberg to another five-year term on the city’s cemetery board.
---ratified and approved the salary for City Hall Accounts Payable Clerk Amy Jones for $16.05 an hour.