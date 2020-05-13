(Shenandoah) -- State regulations are forcing Shenandoah officials to make a slight change in city ordinances.
During its electronic regular meeting Tuesday evening, the Shenandoah City Council set a public hearing for May 26th at 6 p.m. on an amendment pertaining to nuisances and abandoned properties. City Administrator A.J. Lyman tells KMA News a bill recently approved in the Iowa Legislature necessitates the amendment, which specifies actions the city will take on abandoned structures.
"One of the ways in which the city acquires abandoned buildings is through the Iowa Code," said Lyman. " In a change to the code by the state legislature, we are now required to reference it specifically within our city code of ordinances. It's a process we've been using for years. It's just we now need to list it out specifically in our ordinance, so that all property owners in the community know one of the potential remedies will go towards if a property is abandoned."
Specifically, the amendment covers sections 657.1A through 657.10 in the Iowa Code. The action comes as Shenandoah officials continue to mitigate several properties targeted as nuisances in the community.